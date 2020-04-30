Lockdown hits tour operators in Yercaud

The nationwide lockdown has hit several industries, particularly tourism sector.

Usually April and May are brisk period for tourism sector. Besides, professionals from Bengaluru during weekends, families visit Yercaud for summer vacations and most hotels operate on 100 % occupancy during this period. However, industry experts say that it has totally collapsed, and they expect revival during the post lockdown period.

Tour operators in Yercaud are also severely hit and most of the cab drivers, who had taken vehicle loan, have stopped paying the monthly dues.

A.P. Manoharan, a taxi operator in Yercaud said, “since lockdown we do not have any trips and vehicles are parked idle for over a month now. There are over 80 tour vehicles and this is the peak season for us. Almost all these vehicle operators have taken loans and they have stopped paying the dues as there is no income at the moment. We have no clue on what would be the way forward after the lockdown.”

Kalpanna Sivaraj, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association, said that business has totally collapsed this season and they may concentrate on domestic and wellness tourism post lockdown for revival. “The travel operators have also suffered with many cancelling the trips and booked hotels. Even though the lockdown is lifted, foreign tourists are not expected to travel,” she said.

Ms. Kalpanna said that they are hoping domestic tourism would improve after the lockdown. “After lockdown and once things normalise, there would be urge among people to travel a bit so we hope domestic tourism would improve. We are also planning to concentrate on wellness tourism.” She added that they are expecting government support, especially for hoteliers to pay salaries and meet other general expenses.