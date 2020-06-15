Lockdown-hit persons provided with livelihood

Fifteen persons, who had to take shelter at the Corporation Elementary School at Railway Colony after losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 lockdown, have started their own business, thanks to a couple who mobilised financial assistance for them. A total of 75 persons, comprising alms seekers, homeless persons and workers were staying in the school for three months and the couple from Chennai -- Naim Khan and Mahathaj Parveen -- arranged for food for them. These persons were also provided with counselling to shun alcohol. Yoga classes and games were also conducted to keep their mind and body fit.

Recently, 50 of them were provided with livelihood means. While most of them got jobs in power looms, hotels and construction units, a few started selling snacks and ice creams on pushcarts. When the rest 15 expressed willingness to start their own business, the couple mobilised funds through friends and philanthropists to purchase the items they required for self-employment. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan handed over these items to them on Friday.

An ice cream vending machine, a watch repair shop, fancy and household items on a two-wheeler, a sewing machine, a footwear shop and garments were the means of livelihood that these persons were provided with.

Recalling how he reached the school, K. Chandramohan (45) of Kumbakonam said he came in search of a job to Tiruppur in the first week of March, after which lockdown was announced. “I walked from Tiruppur to Erode and while taking rest outside the school, I found a few men standing near the gate who explained why they were here”, he said. He joined them and is now ready to sell garments.