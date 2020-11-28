‘Lockdown did not have major impact on child marriages in Tiruppur dt.’

According to data, Childline intervened in 82 child marriages in the 10 months period

The COVID-19 lockdown did not have a major impact on the number of child marriages in Tiruppur district, according to the data released by Childline on Saturday.

The annual data for number of interventions by Childline from January to October in Tiruppur district was released on Saturday by Executive Director of Centre for Social Education and Development (CSED) C. Nambi. According to this, Childline intervened in 82 child marriages in the 10-month period.

Coordinator for Childline (Tiruppur) S. Kathirvel said that Childline intervened in 118 child marriages in 2019. The interventions include the child marriages stopped as well as the inspection by officials based on complaints received after completion of child marriages.

In April and May, the first two months where the lockdown regulations were at its strictest, Childline intervened in only three and seven child marriages respectively. “Usually, the maximum number of cases will be reported in these two months as the schools will be closed for summer holidays,” Mr. Kathirvel said. On the contrary, there was a spike in June where Childline intervened in 16 child marriages in Tiruppur district. The subsequent months saw between seven and 10 interventions by Childline every month.

Cases of child labour were less in the 10-month period except for the months of July and August, where 67 children were rescued from private spinning mills in Tiruppur district, he said.

Between January and October, Childline intervened in 707 cases regarding violation of child rights in Tiruppur district, majority of which (504 cases) were received through the distress calls received in the helpline 1098. Mr. Kathirvel said that during the lockdown period, Childline also received many calls through 1098 seeking relief materials, which were redirected to the concerned authorities.

The Tiruppur Childline officials observed events for child rights’ awareness under the Childline Se Dosti programme from November 13 to 27. Childline, a 24x7 nationwide helpline for children in distress, can be reached at 1098.