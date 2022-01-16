Lockdown: arterial roads in Coimbatore city witness low vehicle movement

No major violations reported in the city and rural areas of the district

The total lockdown imposed by the State government to combat the spread of COVID-19 was complete in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The police said that no major violations were reported in city and rural areas of the district on Sunday. Around 1,200 police personnel were deployed to enforce the complete lockdown in city and rural areas.

A senior police officer in the city said that vehicular movement was very minimal on Sunday as the lockdown fell during Pongal holidays.

The police exempted essential services and vehicles of people who came out for emergencies. Vehicles to drop and pick up passengers at the airport and railway station were also exempted.

Arterial roads in Coimbatore city namely Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road, Sathyamangalam Road, Mettupalayam Road, Palakkad Road and Thadagam Road witnessed very minimal movement of vehicles.

Coimbatore rural police strengthened vigil at the check-posts along Tamil Nadu – Kerala borders. Goods vehicles from Palakkad were allowed to enter and leave Coimbatore district.

Tiruppur district also witnessed a complete lockdown on Sunday as only vehicles plying for essential services and people who came out for emergencies were exempted. Nearly 1,000 police personnel were deployed in city and rural areas of Tiruppur district for the enforcement of total lockdown.

The police said that cases were registered against those who were found roaming unnecessarily in public places.