Lockdown almost total in Erode, Salem districts

Lockdown was almost successful in Erode and Salem districts as the public stayed indoors on Sunday.

Having experienced lockdowns earlier, the public chose not to venture out. There was minimal vehicle movement on roads except for vehicles moving for weddings, to get essentials, or for emergency purposes.

The Salem City Police had set up check posts at major junctions and police personnel were deployed to check unnecessary movement of the public. According to the police, about 40 check points were set up in Salem city and over 600 police personnel were deployed. The public turned up at the farmer markets in the district during the early hours of Sunday. A sale of about ₹41 lakh happened at 11 farmer markets in Salem.

Grocery shops also remained closed on the day and only milk delivery services and milk booths functioned. However, corner shops and a few meat shops served customers discreetly. The Salem district police had set up 20 check posts and over 700 personnel were deployed.

The Kurumbapatti zoological park remained closed on the day. Restaurants restricted services to takeaways.

In Namakkal, the public cooperated with the lockdown measures and very minimal vehicle movement was noticed on roads here. Fifteen check posts were set up on district borders and 68 vehicle check points within the city. Over 500 personnel were deployed.

In Krishnagiri, the streets wore a deserted look and only essential services were available. In Dharmapuri, lockdown was almost successful and only essential commodities were permitted. In Erode, 1,500 police personnel were deployed and strict checks were conducted on State borders such as Sathyamangalam. Motorists were checked for vaccine certificates and unnecessary travellers were discouraged.