Coimbatore

Local holiday in Erode district on August 3

Staff ReporterJuly 27, 2022 17:29 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 17:29 IST

The district administration has announced a local holiday on August 3 to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said in a press release that government offices and educational institutions will not function on August 3 and August 27 will be a working day to compensate the local holiday. Since the holiday is not announced as per Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, district treasury will function with limited employees. Also, banks will function on the day, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...