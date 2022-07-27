Local holiday in Erode district on August 3
The district administration has announced a local holiday on August 3 to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.
Collector H. Krishnanunni said in a press release that government offices and educational institutions will not function on August 3 and August 27 will be a working day to compensate the local holiday. Since the holiday is not announced as per Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, district treasury will function with limited employees. Also, banks will function on the day, the release added.
