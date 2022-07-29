Local holiday for Mariamman festival in Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam has announced a local holiday on August 10 for the Aadi festival in Kottai Mariamman Temple.

In a press release, the Collector said that government offices and educational institutions will not function on August 10 (Wednesday). Since the holiday was not announced as per Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, the district treasury will function with a limited number of employees on that day. On September 3, there will be a working day to compensate for the local holiday, Mr. Karmegam was added in the release.