Coimbatore

Local holiday for Aadi Perukku in Dharmapuri

Staff Reporter Dharmapuri July 31, 2022 19:36 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 19:36 IST

District Collector K. Santhi has announced local holiday on August 3 for Aadi Perukku.

In a press release, the Collector said that government offices and educational institutions will not function on August 3 (Wednesday).

Since the holiday was not announced as per the Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, the district treasury will function with limited number of staff on that day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ms. Santhi added that August 27 will be a working day to compensate for the holiday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...