Local holiday for Aadi Perukku in Dharmapuri

District Collector K. Santhi has announced local holiday on August 3 for Aadi Perukku.

In a press release, the Collector said that government offices and educational institutions will not function on August 3 (Wednesday).

Since the holiday was not announced as per the Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, the district treasury will function with limited number of staff on that day.

Ms. Santhi added that August 27 will be a working day to compensate for the holiday.