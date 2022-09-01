Local holiday on September 8 in Coimbatore

Collector G.S. Sameeran declared September 8 as local holiday for all the State government offices in the Coimbatore district in view of Onam. To compensate this, September 17 would be a full working day, he said..

As the local holiday does not come under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, the Collector said, the treasury and sub-treasury departments in the district would work with limited officials for any emergency duties.