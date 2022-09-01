Coimbatore

Local holiday on September 8 in Coimbatore

Collector G.S. Sameeran declared September 8 as local holiday for all the State government offices in the Coimbatore district in view of Onam. To compensate this, September 17 would be a full working day, he said..

As the local holiday does not come under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, the Collector said, the treasury and sub-treasury departments in the district would work with limited officials for any emergency duties.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Onam
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2022 8:33:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/local-holiday-on-september-8-in-coimbatore/article65836680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY