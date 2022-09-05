Local holiday on Sept 8 in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 05, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Vineeth has declared September 8 (Thursday) as local holiday for all the State government offices in the Tiruppur district in view of Onam festival.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This also includes schools and colleges in the district. To compensate this, September 17 (Saturday) will be a working day, said a press release from the district administration. The release also said the district and sub-treasuries in the district would function with limited staff on September 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app