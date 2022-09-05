Local holiday on Sept 8 in Tiruppur

Collector S. Vineeth has declared September 8 (Thursday) as local holiday for all the State government offices in the Tiruppur district in view of Onam festival.

This also includes schools and colleges in the district. To compensate this, September 17 (Saturday) will be a working day, said a press release from the district administration. The release also said the district and sub-treasuries in the district would function with limited staff on September 8.