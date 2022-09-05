Local holiday on Sept 8 in Tiruppur
Collector S. Vineeth has declared September 8 (Thursday) as local holiday for all the State government offices in the Tiruppur district in view of Onam festival.
This also includes schools and colleges in the district. To compensate this, September 17 (Saturday) will be a working day, said a press release from the district administration. The release also said the district and sub-treasuries in the district would function with limited staff on September 8.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.