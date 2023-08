August 01, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tiruppur district administration has announced a local holiday on August 3 to observed the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.

A release from District Collector T. Christuraj said that all government offices and educational institutions would remain closed on August 3 under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881. In lieu of the local holiday, August 26 (Saturday) will be a working day.