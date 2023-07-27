ADVERTISEMENT

Local holiday in Salem on August 3 for Dheeran Chinnamalai death anniversary and Aadi Perukku

July 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam announced a local holiday on August 3 for Aadi Perukku and the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.

In a press release, the Collector said that government offices and educational institutions would not function on August 3 (Thursday). Since the holiday would not fall under the Negotiable Instrument Act of 1881, the district treasury would function with a limited number of employees on that day. The Collector added that August 19 would be a working day to compensate for the local holiday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US