Local holiday in Salem on August 3 for Dheeran Chinnamalai death anniversary and Aadi Perukku

July 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam announced a local holiday on August 3 for Aadi Perukku and the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.

In a press release, the Collector said that government offices and educational institutions would not function on August 3 (Thursday). Since the holiday would not fall under the Negotiable Instrument Act of 1881, the district treasury would function with a limited number of employees on that day. The Collector added that August 19 would be a working day to compensate for the local holiday.