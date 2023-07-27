HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local holiday in Salem on August 3 for Dheeran Chinnamalai death anniversary and Aadi Perukku

July 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam announced a local holiday on August 3 for Aadi Perukku and the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai.

In a press release, the Collector said that government offices and educational institutions would not function on August 3 (Thursday). Since the holiday would not fall under the Negotiable Instrument Act of 1881, the district treasury would function with a limited number of employees on that day. The Collector added that August 19 would be a working day to compensate for the local holiday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.