Local holiday in Salem on August 3 and 7

Updated - July 24, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 06:52 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem district administration has declared a local holiday on August 3 on account of the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai and Aadi Perukku.

In a release, the district Collector R. Brindha Devi said government offices and educational institutions will not function on August 3, Saturday. Likewise, a local holiday is declared on August 7, Wednesday, on account of the Kottai Mariamman Temple festival. All educational institutions and government offices will not function on that day while the district treasury would function with a limited number of employees. The release added that August 31, Saturday, will be a working day to compensate for the local holiday on August 7.

Salem

