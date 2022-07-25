Local holiday in Salem for Aadi Perukku

District Collector S. Karmegam declared a local holiday on August 3 to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai and for the Aadi Perukku festival.

In a release, the Collector said government offices and educational institutions would not function on August 3. As the holiday was not announced as per the Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, the district treasury would function with a limited number of employees on that day. September 17 would be a working day to compensate for the local holiday, Mr. Karmegam said in the release.