Coimbatore

Local holiday in Nilgiris on May 20

A local holiday has been declared in the Nilgiris on May 20 in view of the inauguration of 124th flower show at the Government Botanical Garden. In a press release, the district administration announced a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in the district. The flower show will be held in Udhagamandalam from May 20 to 24.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 7:46:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/local-holiday-in-nilgiris-on-may-20/article65413853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY