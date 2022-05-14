Local holiday in Nilgiris on May 20
A local holiday has been declared in the Nilgiris on May 20 in view of the inauguration of 124th flower show at the Government Botanical Garden. In a press release, the district administration announced a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in the district. The flower show will be held in Udhagamandalam from May 20 to 24.
