Local holiday in Namakkal for Valvil Ori festival
District Collector Shreya P. Singh has announced a local holiday on August 3 for the Valvil Ori festival.
In a press release, the Collector said that government offices and educational institutions will not function on August 3 (Wednesday). Since the holiday was not announced as per Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, the district treasury will function with a limited number of staff on that day.
August 27 will be a working day to compensate for the local holiday, the release said.
