Local holiday in Erode on August 3

August 01, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has announced a local holiday on August 3 to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai. 

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said in a press release that all government offices and educational institutions will not function on August 3 and September 12 will be a working day to compensate for the local holiday. Since the holiday is not announced as per Negotiable Instrument Act 1881, it is not applicable to banks. Also, the district treasury will function with limited employees. 

