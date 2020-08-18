Local body workers stage protest in Salem

Salem

18 August 2020 22:24 IST

Demands include job permanency and revised salary

Members of Salem District Corporation and Municipal Workers’ Union, affiliated to the AITUC, protested in front of the District Collectorate here on Tuesday to demand job permanency, revised salary and other benefits.

The protesters demanded revised salaries for conservancy workers and overhead water tank operators in village panchayats. They also demanded “equal pay for equal jobs” and that workers should be paid a minimum salary of ₹21,000. Filling of vacancies and safety gear for workers to protect them from COVID-19 were some of the other demands.

The protestors also demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh for families of workers who died of COVID-19 while on front line duty, and government job for one person in the family based on educational qualification.