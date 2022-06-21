Local body workers in Erode demand setting up of grievance redressal commission

Urging the State government to set up a grievance redressal commission for the local body workers, members of the Erode District Local Bodies Department Workers’ Association, affiliated to AITUC, staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

Led by the association’s district president S. Chinnasamy, the members said that the DMK government had in its election manifesto promised to set up a commission for workers to represent and resolve their grievances. But, even after a year of forming the government, no steps have been taken, they said.

The members also urged the District Collector to not fix minimum wages lower than the one fixed by the Labour Commissioner. Their other demands were time scale pay for workers who had completed three years of service, benefits under Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance and other schemes for the workers, filling up of vacancies in local bodies, posting of adequate workers based on the population, and reintroduction of old pension scheme.