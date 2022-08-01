Coimbatore

Local body workers highlight demands in Dharmapuri

Conservancy workers staging a protest in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent DHARMAPURI August 01, 2022
Updated: August 01, 2022

The CITU-led Dharmapuri District Local Body Workers Association staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday highlighting various demands.

The protesters demanded a minimum wage for the municipality, town panchayat and panchayat workers on a grade of ₹596, ₹496 and ₹396 respectively; gratuity of ₹50,000 and a monthly pension of ₹2,000 upon retirement from work.

The demands included immediate release of salary arrears promised to sanitation workers; and regularisation of employment of sanitation workers engaged by the municipalities.

The CITU also demanded an end to the outsourcing model of employment of sanitation workers that led to their exploitation. The protesters also demanded constitution of gender sensitisation committee at workplace in compliance with the Vishaka judgment. The protest was led by R. Selvam, joint secretary, CITU, and P. Jeeva, district president, among others.

