Local body workers’ association seek minimum wages

The Erode District Local Body Workers’ Association, associated to All India Trade Union Congress, has urged the district administration to provide minimum wages for Thuimai Paniyalargal and also initiate action against the local bodies for failing to provide the wages as fixed.

In an email sent to the Collector C. Kathiravan, association president S. Chinnasamy said that there are about 6,000 conservancy workers in the corporation and local bodies in the district who commence their work at 6 a.m. every day. “Only 1,500 are permanent workers while the rest 75% are temporary workers employed on contract basis and paid daily wages. The letter said that most of the workers are working for 10 to 15 years and their job is yet to be regularised.

The State Government had fixed the minimum daily wage as ₹300 and the maximum as ₹490 and the district administration has issued government order fixing the daily wage as ₹490. “However, most of the local bodies are paying meagre wages to the workers while the Sathyamangalam municipality pays the maximum of ₹413 as daily wage”, the letter said and wanted action to be taken against local bodies for failing to pay the fixed wage of ₹490 a day.

The letter said that wages were fixed for the period between September 20, 2019 and March 31, 2020. New wages have to be fixed from April 1, 2020. The letter urged the Collector to fix the minimum wage as ₹750 a day, regularise the jobs of temporary workers and provide special wages during the lockdown period.