Local body workers’ association in Erode wants minimum wages as notified in District Gazette

March 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode District Local Body Workers’ Association, affiliated to AITUC, has urged the district administration to implement the laws pertaining to regularisation of jobs and minimum wages for local body workers as pointed out by the Assistant Commissioner of Labour and notified in the District Gazette.

The association’s meeting, led by its district president S. Chinnasamy and secretary R. Manian, was conducted here recently in which various resolutions were passed. A resolution said they had submitted a petition to the District Collector seeking job regularisation, minimum wages for workers, incentives to workers who worked during COVID-19 pandemic and also providing wages within a fixed date.

The petition was forwarded to the Labour Department that conducted inquiry and submitted a report to the district administration on December 26,2022, calling for implementing the laws.

The resolution said the district administration fixed a minimum daily wage for workers that was notified in the District Gazette. While conservancy workers in municipalities should be given ₹592 a day, workers in 42 town panchayats should be given ₹515 a day. The hike in wages should be implemented from April 1, 2022 and also arrears should be settled to the workers, the resolution said.

The resolution said workers in 225 village panchayats were paid a monthly wage between ₹3,800 and ₹7,000 while Thuimai Kavalargal were paid ₹3,000 a month. “They should also be paid a minimum wage of ₹438 a day,” the resolution said. Another resolution wanted the outsourcing of works in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats stopped and existing vacancies filled by direct recruitment.