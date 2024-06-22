Local body workers’ association in Erode wants minimum wages as fixed by the district administration

Urging local bodies to implement the minimum wages set by the district administration, the Erode District Local Body Workers’ Association, affiliated with AITUC, have threatened to start an indefinite protest in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Labour on Chennimalai Road from July 10 if their demands are not met.

The association’s meeting, led by its district president S. Chinnasamy, was held in Perundurai recently, where various labour-related issues were discussed. Members stated that workers in the corporation, municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats should receive the minimum wages as fixed by the district administration annually. For 2024-25, the minimum wage for a worker in the corporation was set at ₹754 per day, in municipalities at ₹638 per day, in town panchayats at ₹561 per day, and in village panchayats at ₹484 per day. Additionally, the wage for an overhead tank operator was set at ₹561, while it is ₹484 for a conservancy worker.

Approximately 10,000 workers are involved in conservancy, sanitation, water distribution, driving, maintenance of underground sewerage, street lights, and anti-dengue operations in the district. “Almost 80% of workers were appointed through women’s self-help groups and on a contract basis through an outsourcing agency,” they said. They claimed they were paid significantly lower wages compared to the minimum wage fixed by the government from 1 April 2024. “Workers should be given the minimum wage with arrears,” they urged.

Their other demands include appointing of workers directly by the local bodies concerned instead of through outsourcing agencies, regularising the jobs of workers who have worked for 480 days, providing safety gear to workers, and implementing the old pension scheme.

