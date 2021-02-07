Local body serves closure notice on illegal resort near Coonoor

Udhagamandalam

07 February 2021 23:14 IST

A private resort at Kurumbadi near Burliyar that has been functioning for many years without relevant building clearances from the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) has been served with closure notice by the Burliyar panchayat.

The resort, built near an adivasi village in Kurumbadi, is also said to be located inside a prime habitat used by wild elephants moving through the Kallar elephant corridor.

Officials from the Burliyar panchayat said that the resort had failed to obtain the appropriate clearances for the construction for many years, but had continued to function despite pressure from the district administration to only reopen after obtaining the permissions.

Burliyar panchayat president P. Susheela said that as the owners of the resort had failed to heed the directions of the district administration for a number of years, the Collector had called for a closure notice to be issued to the resort.

“They had wanted one week’s time to get the relevant permissions, but we have given them only two days, after which a decision will be taken as to whether the resort should be sealed,” said Ms. Susheela when contacted by The Hindu.

Activists have called for stringent action against illegal constructions in the Nilgiris, arguing that buildings constructed illegally should be demolished by the district administration.

S. Manogaran, a Coonoor-based activist and president of the Coonoor Consumer Protection Association, welcomed the action against the owners of the building. “There are buildings across the Nilgiris that are being built without proper clearances, and along important wildlife corridors which is increasing the chances of human-animal confrontations. Such buildings are encroaching on reserve forests and water courses, and all of these buildings need to be closed down and demolished,” said Mr. Manogaran.