Local body polls: officers asked to function in a non-partisan manner

Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers were asked to function in a non-partisan manner and ensure smooth conduct of elections. A review meeting was held here to take stock of the arrangements for the local body polls and the related training of officers which was held under the aegis of Collector Prabhakar.

Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers were advised to familiarise themselves with the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act, 1994 and Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Elections) Rues, 1995 and ensure that all norms are adhered to. Further, all officials were directed to closely observe the directions issued by the State Election Commission and ensure all the directions are diligently adhered to.

Nomination fee

The officials were asked to be vigilant about the nomination fee paid by candidates while filing their nominations for the posts of gram panchayat ward member; gram panchayat president, panchayat union ward member, and district panchayat ward member.

The officials shall ensure the collected payment for the nomination filed is entered in the registry and maintained. Further, it was incumbent upon the Ros/AROs to clarify any doubts the candidates may have while the filing their nominations, Dr. Prabhakar said.

Where a candidate files nominations for more than one post, one of the nominations shall be set aside. In the event of clarifications or minor errors with regard to name, ward number etc, the officials may clarify with the candidate and accept the nominations.

Dr. Prabhakar advised the officials to ensure they functioned neutrally in a non-partisan way and perform their duties diligently.