Local body polls: 501 candidates elected unopposed in Tiruppur dist.

The local body elections for two wards, where the nominations were cancelled, will be held at a later date, said Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the elections stand cancelled for ward no. 1 of Ponnapuram Village Panchayat, Dharapuram Panchayat Union as well as ward no. 3, Karuppanvalasu Village Panchayat, Mulanur Panchayat Union. In the first case, the ward was reserved for women and a male candidate filed his nomination, which was rejected during the scrutiny process, he said. The second case saw the withdrawal of both the nominations.

“After receiving the date from the [State Election] Commissioner, the local body elections will be held,” Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

A total of 501 candidates have been elected unopposed, which comprised 11 presidents of village panchayats and 490 ward members of village panchayats. This leaves 7,042 candidates in the fray across Tiruppur district, he said.

With 784 polling booths for the first phase of polling and 920 booths for the second phase, there will be 1,704 polling booths in the district. Among these, 156 booths were identified as sensitive and 94 booths identified as hypersensitive. These 250 booths will be monitored using a combination of micro-observers, webcam streaming and videography, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

To monitor the 13 panchayat unions in the district 24x7 for any violations of Model Code of Conduct, 21 flying squads have been appointed wherein two squads per one panchayat union will be carrying out eight-hour shifts.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the counting centre for the Palladam Panchayat Union at a private college in Chinnakarai, a release said.