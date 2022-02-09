Local body election campaign on but without manifesto in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

09 February 2022

The stage is set for the 2022 local body election to the 100 wards in the city.

None of the political parties or alliances in fray in the city have released their manifesto. Or, they are yet to share their vision for developing the city, thus depriving the people of making an informed choice while casting their vote.

If the Coimbatore Mayorship were to be a directly elected post, as in the past, the contestants would have come out with a manifesto or made poll promises. But with Mayorship being an indirectly elected post and candidates contesting to win their respective wards, the poll promises are very, very localised, said activist K. Kathirmathiyon.

The councillors mostly confining their promises to improving water supply, street light coverage, sanitation and developing roads, the absence of city-wide poll promises was very prominent. While the contestants were not be blamed for such localised poll promises, it were political parties that should be held responsible.

The political parties should have come out with a vision document for the city, for there were issues like water supply schemes, traffic management, zoo, maintenance of parks, standard of education in Corporation schools, etc. But that they have thus far remained silent was baffling, said another civic activist on anonymity.

Concurring with the view that political parties should release their vision for city’s development for the next five years, a DMK leader said it was unfortunate that neither his party nor others had done so.

The Chief Minister’s campaign through video link from Chennai too was silent on this. That he spoke about NEET and confined his promise to good roads was not Coimbatore-specific, the leader said and wondered what NEET had to do with election to 100 wards in the city.

Another DMK leader said the reason that political parties had not released their manifestoes was perhaps because they were party-wise organised into various district units and all the unit chief had to put their heads together to come out with one document.

AIADMK sources said the party was at best talking about issues either at the ward-level or Assembly constituency-level as it had tasked the MLAs with constituency in the city to ensure victory. Therefore, the party had taken no steps thus far to put together a vision document for the city.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon added if the political parties were to come up with manifesto it should have implementable promises.