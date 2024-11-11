ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies in Tiruppur in the process of converting wells, borewells into rainwater harvesting structures

Published - November 11, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Local bodies in Tiruppur district have begun to devote attention on strengthening rainwater harvesting structures to harness the runoff water during the northeast monsoon season.

The district administration had entrusted the task of converting open wells and defunct borewells into rainwater harvesting structures.

Earlier this month, the district administration determined water accrual from the rainfall so far in 1,023 tanks and ponds in the district, by convening a meeting of officials of 13 panchayat unions.

On Sunday, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj and officials inspected a rainwater structure created out of an open well at Padiyur village near Kangayam.

The progress of the initiative in other local bodies will also be assessed, sources said.

As for households, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board had, during August, created awareness on rainwater harvesting through video display utilising vehicles with digital screens across the district.

The message emphasised on saving and storing water for meeting drinking water needs, raising livestock and irrigation.

The video display sensitised the people to the methods of harvesting rainwater in buildings using locally available and inexpensive materials.

