Local Bodies Day: Special Grama Sabha meetings held in 265 panchayats in Tiruppur district

November 01, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Special Grama Sabha meetings were conducted by all the 265 panchayats in Tiruppur district on Wednesday to mark the Local Bodies Day.

Matters pertaining to precautionary measures for northeast monsoon, online remittance of house tax and property tax, were discussed.

Swachh Bharat Mission, MGNREGA, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Jal Jeevan Mission, Prime Ministers Rural Housing Scheme, and Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission were also discussed at the meetings.

District Collector T. Christuraj took part as an observer in the meeting conducted at Thoppampatti village in Dharapuram Union, and handed over benefits worth ₹3.70 crore under government schemes to 39 beneficiaries. The Collector also honoured employees of the local body for meritorious service and the women self-help groups in appreciation of their income-generation activities.

Officials explained the schemes being executed through agriculture, horticulture, rural development, livestock development, mahalir thittam, and revenue departments, a press release said.

Health Department officials utilised the occasion to orient the villagers on the precautions to be taken to prevent dengue.

Every meeting had an official taking part as an observer, the press release said.