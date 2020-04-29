Local blends come up as illegal brewing thrives during lockdown

Sleuths of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Coimbatore rural police stumbled upon a new ‘blend’ as they conducted a surprise raid at the house of K. Krishnasamy at Cheran Nagar near Kinathukadavu on April 20.

They found 300 ml bottles filled with a dark spurious drink and the man who allegedly made the blend told them that it was Sarbath Saarayam.

The prefix Sarbath was given to the drink as it was prepared adding colour, squash and other flavours to methanol. Each bottle was sold for ₹ 500. PEW team seized 120 bottles of the drink from Krishnasamy.

“The man who made the spurious drink had stocked methanol before lockdown. He added flavours and colours to methanol at certain proportions and named it as Sarbath Saarayam and it had wide demand in the area during lockdown.

We also arrested two others who were found with the same drink,” said PEW inspector K. Baskaran, who led the raid.

PEW has also registered 10 cases for illegal brewing of arrack since the lockdown started and TASMAC outlets were closed on March 24. PEW seized 250 litres of fermented wash, which is distilled to make arrack, and 20 litre of arrack till Tuesday.

Coimbatore rural police (law and order) have also stepped up checks to curb the sale of arrack in its limits. Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar has instructed all stations to conduct checks to curb illegal brewing and sale of arrack.

As per statistics provided by Mr. Kumar, rural police registered five cases each related to seizure of arrack and fermented wash and one case related to seizure of methanol.

While rural police arrested seven persons for possessing and selling arrack, four were held for stocking fermented wash and three for possessing methanol.

The rural police have so far seized 17.2 litre of arrack, 413 litre of fermented wash, and 20 litres of methanol.