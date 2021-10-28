Loans sanctioned at outreach programme

A total of 5,997 beneficiaries to receive loans amounting to ₹ 315.83 crore

The mega customer outreach programme organised by various banks in Tiruppur district sanctioned loans amounting to ₹ 315.83 crore to 5,997 beneficiaries here on Wednesday.

A release said that Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the outreach programme that was organised by the District Level Bankers Group at a private hall on Kangeyam Road.

Mr. Saminathan said the loan target for the banks in the district for the financial year 2021-22 was set at ₹ 14,315 crore. Out of this, the target for micro, small and medium enterprises was ₹ 7,733.88 crore and for exports ₹ 562.5. Noting that around 361 banks were operational in Tiruppur district, he commended the banks that exceeded the loan targets, the release said.

Mr. Saminathan urged the banks to swiftly process the loan applications from farmers, students, entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes, and those applied under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation and Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors’ Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, District Collector S. Vineeth, Lead District Manager T. Alexander, president of Tiruppur Exporters Association president Raja M. Shanmugham and chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council A. Sakthivel participated in the programme.