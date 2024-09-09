Loans of ₹46.49 crore disbursed to SHGs in Krishnagiri

Group loans to the tune of ₹46.49 crore were disbursed to over 709 women’s Self-Help Groups under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation here on Tuesday.

The disbursements to the 709 women’s SHGs translated into direct benefits to over 920 women beneficiaries, according to the administration.

Under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission, poverty reduction initiatives through self-help groups is being carried out in rural and periurban areas.

Under the TNRLM in Krishnagiri district, over 510 SHGs with 6,570 members have been constituted for 2024-25. These include 225 rural SHGs with 3,150 members; and 285 SHGs with 3,420 members.

The programme envisions a targeted loan disbursement of ₹527 crore. Of this, as of date, 1,815 SHGs have received ₹186.30 crore as group loans.

On Monday, six panchayat level federations (PLFs comprising of 255 SHGs) received 3 crores; direct bank loan to the tune of ₹28.88 crore to 309 SHGs; ₹14.61 crore to 145 urban SHGs, resulting in a total of ₹46.49 crore disbursed to 709 SHGs.