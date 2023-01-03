Loans of 31,996 members of women’s self help groups waived

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran distributed certificates to members of 3,179 women’s self help groups whose loans were waived by the government at Yedapalli in Coonoor on Tuesday. He said that a total of 31, 996 members of women’s SHGs had benefitted to the tune of ₹89.53 crore due to the waivers.
Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that the government had initiated a number of policies to uplift residents in the state, including the waiver of gold loans up to five sovereigns mortgaged in co-operative banks. He said that loans amounting to a total of ₹ 70.57 crore had been waived benefitting 20,838 persons. He also said that ₹ 232 crore in farmers’ loans had been waived in the Nilgiris. The Minister said that agricultural cooperatives had also given farmers ₹4 crore in loans with an additional ₹ 4.5 crore to be distributed.
