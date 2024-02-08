Loans distributed to women SHG members in Salem and Namakkal

February 08, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Salem

Loans to the tune of ₹96.84 crore were distributed to women self-help group (SHG) members in Salem district on Thursday.

Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi handed over loans to 18,216 women members of 1,518 SHGs at function held inside a multipurpose hall at Hanging Garden in Salem. MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, S. Sathasivam, and Mayor A. Ramachandran were present. Around 2.55 lakh women SHGs function In Salem district, including 13,799 SHGs in rural areas and 7,083 SHGs in urban areas. For the year 2023–24, a target of ₹1,124 crore was fixed to be distributed as loans to women SHGs in Salem district, and to date, Rs. 1,109 crore has been distributed.

In the function, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, local body representatives, and officials from concerned departments participated.

Similarly in Namakkal, loans to the tune of ₹68.37 crore were distributed to SHG members during a function held at Paramathi Road in Namakkal. District Collector S. Uma and Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar distributed the loans to 11,592 women SHG members belonging to 939 SHGs. MLA K. Ponnusamy, local body representatives, and officials from concerned departments were present during the function.