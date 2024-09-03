ADVERTISEMENT

Loans distributed to 30,457 entrepreneurs under Vazhndhu Kattuvom project, says Salem Collector

Updated - September 03, 2024 06:04 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected an oil extracting machine at Niranthathu Manam programme in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 03 September 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi announced on Tuesday that 30,457 entrepreneurs have received ₹18.92 crore in loans over the last three years under the Vazhndhu Kattuvom project.

Speaking at the Niranthathu Manam programme in Nallagoundampatti, Omalur Taluk, the Collector highlighted the project’s impact. The Vazhndhu Kattuvom 2.0 project, supported by the World Bank, aims to enhance livelihoods in rural areas and provide them with a stable income. Implemented across 3,994 panchayats in 120 taluks spanning 31 districts in Tamil Nadu, the project has seen significant success. The state government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has allocated ₹910.37 crore to the initiative, with a 70:30 cost-sharing arrangement.

In Salem district, the project is being implemented across 154 panchayats within the Omalur, Tharamangalam, Mecheri, Panamarathupatti, Veerapandi, Attur, and Sankagiri taluks. The primary beneficiaries are members of Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and their families.

Ms. Brindha Devi noted that 106 farmer-producer committees have been established over the past three years to boost farm product manufacturing capacity, with loans provided at a 30% subsidy. Additionally, technical training has been offered to 7,620 individuals, and 1,554 youths have secured employment through the project.

Project Director (Magalir Thittam) Vani Eswari, local body representatives, and various officials attended the event.

