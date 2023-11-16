Loan mela for students in Dharmapuri

November 16, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A mega loan mela will be held at Varuvaan Vadivelan Industrial Training Institute here on Friday.

The loan mela, which will be presided over by the Collector will witness bankers, government officials, and college principals participating. Students pursuing graduation and postgraduation are eligible to participate. The loan mela is for students, who hail from Dharmapuri.

Applicants may apply online on www.vidyalakshmi.co.in with all requisite documents. Further details may be ascertained from the general manager, District Industries Centre on 8925533941; 8925533942 or 04342-230892.