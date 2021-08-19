Coimbatore

Loan camp

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation is organising loan camp for MSMEs till August 27 at its offices on Nanjappa Road and Kurichi.

According to a press release, details about government schemes and subsidies will also be explained at the camp. There will be 50 % concession in processing fees and complete processing fee waiver for NEEDS applications.

UAN link

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has said that with effect from September 1, filing of electronic challan and return for payment of provident fund/pension contribution of the employees will be permitted only for employees whose UAN is linked and verified against the Aadhaar. Linking of UAN with Aadhaar is mandatory, according to a press release.


