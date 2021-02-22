COIMBATORE

The District Industries Centre will conduct a loan mela and awareness camp at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on February 23 from 10 a.m .to 4 p.m.

The camp will create awareness about NEEDS, UYEGP and PMEGP schemes and receive applications for loans under the schemes.

Entrepreneurs who want to avail of loans under the government programmes should bring to the event a passport size photograph, Aadhaar card, education certificate, community certificate, quotation, and project report.