Loan and welfare assistance distributed to SHGs in Erode , Salem and Namakkal districts

December 29, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ERODE

District Collector H. Krishnanunni distributed loan and welfare assistance to 17,021 members of 1,365 self-help groups (SHGs) to the tune of ₹53.75 crore here on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed loans to members of women self-help groups and distributed welfare assistance to the public at a function held in Tiruchi.

Following this, a function was held at Kongu Arts and Science College auditorium at Veppampalayam on Perundurai Road in which the Collector distributed loans in the presence of Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, and MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam and C. Saraswathi.

Loans distributed were bank loans to the tune of ₹39.98 crore to 718 self-help group members, panchayat-level bank loan of ₹1.67 crore to three self-help groups, self-employment generation loan of ₹10.40 crore to 238 self-help groups, community investment fund of ₹2 crore to 400 self-help groups and other loan to the tune of ₹7 lakh to six members.

The Collector also inspected stalls put up by the members in which products made by them were kept on display.

K. Navamani, district panchayat chairman, V. Selvaraj, Deputy Mayor, Getzi Leema Amalini, Project Director of Mahalir Thittam, Anand, District Lead Bank Manager, Damodaran, co-ordinator, Vazhnthu Kattuvom project and other officials were present.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam distributed loans to the tune of ₹101.52 crore to 1,602 self-help groups at a function held at Hanging Garden.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLA R. Rajendran, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, P. Periyasamy, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, former Minister T.M. Selvaganapathi and ex-MLA S.R. Sivalingam were present.

In Namakkal, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar distributed loan to the tune of ₹52.12 crore to 10,693 self-help group members and assistance of ₹68 lakh to 3,448 beneficiaries under the Vaazhndhu Kattuvom project.

MP A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, District Revenue Officer M. Manimegalai and other officials were present.