Loadmen in Erode withdraw strike after Minister promises to resolve wage issue

July 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

Over 1,000 loadmen who were on an indefinite strike for the past eight days demanding wage revision, withdrew their strike after the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, assured them to conduct a meeting and resolve the issue.

Alleging that the Erode Goods Transport Association failed to revise their wages in the last six years, workers under the banner Erode District All Loadmen Workers’ Associationbegan their strike on July 13. This affected the loading and unloading activities as consignment worth many crores of rupees piled up at industries, booking offices and godowns. Since the impasse continued, trade unions announced to continue the strike from July 20 to 27.

Minister Muthusamy held a meeting with the office-bearers of Erode Goods Transport Association and trade union representatives and it was decided in the meeting to form a high-level committee to solve the problems. The committee comprised six association members, six trade union representatives and a lawyer to monitor the talks. On July 19 and 20, the committee met and discussed various issues. However, talks did not materialise on revising wages as sought by the trade unions. Workers announced that until a new wage pact is signed, they will not return to work.

The issue was taken up with the Minister who assured them to hold talks, once he returns to Erode. The Minister also requested the workers to resume work. Following this, the trade unions also withdrew the strike and the workers resumed work on Friday.