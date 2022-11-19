Loadmen in Erode seek action against Goods Transport Association secretary

November 19, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that the Goods Transports Association secretary is acting against the welfare of the loadmen and grabbing their rights, loadmen from five associations submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police demanding action against him here on Saturday.

The petition said that 12,000 loadmen are members of the associations and they have agreements with the Goods Transports Association, Textiles Association and Power Looms Association for loading and unloading goods in the last 50 years. Wage revision is done once in two years and agreement is entered with associations. The petition claimed that a few of their members, backed by the Goods Transports Association, were acting against the interest of their association and its members.

On November 15, seven loadmen who demanded Deepavali bonus were dismissed by a private logistics company and the issue was taken up with the Karungalpalayam police.

After talks, the company assured to reinduct the workers and also pay the bonus. But, Goods Transports Association secretary Bingalan opposed reinducting workers and also threatened the loadmen. The secretary also said that workers from North Indian States will be employed in the company.

The petition claimed that Mr. Bingalan hit the workers with his two-wheeler that angered co-workers after which uneasiness prevailed for a while. The petition claimed that Mr. Bingalan is acting against the rules of the association and against the loadmen. Hence, the petition demanded action against him and also protection for the loadmen.