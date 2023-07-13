ADVERTISEMENT

Loadmen begin seven-day strike seeking wage revision in Erode

July 13, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - ERODE

Representatives of trade unions used to hold talks with Erode Goods Transport Association and wages were revised once in two years. But, talks were not held in the last five years.

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding hike in wages from lorry transport associations, loadmen began their indefinite strike in Erode on July 13, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

 

Over 1,000 loadmen, affiliated to eight trade unions, began a seven-day strike demanding a hike in wages, affecting loading and unloading of goods here on Thursday, July 13, 2023. 

Workers said they were involved in loading and unloading materials from goods lorry booking offices, delivery godowns and regular lorry services for almost five decades.

Representatives of trade unions used to hold talks with Erode Goods Transport Association and wages were revised once in two years and an agreement was entered with the association. The revised wages came into effect from November 10, 2016. “But, talks were not held in the last five years, thus affecting us,” the workers said and added that they were forced to go on strike from July 13 to 19,”. 

The workers said despite many representations to officials concerned and protests, their demand for revising the wages did not materialise so far. They wanted the transport association to hold talks with trade unions and fix their new wages at the earliest.

Workers assembled on Park Road and began their strike. Transport of turmeric, textile products and other goods were affected on the first day of the strike. 

