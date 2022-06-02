LMW launches new products

Intec 2022, which was inaugurated here on Thursday, saw several companies launching new products.

The Machine Tool Division of Lakshmi Machine Works, has launched two new machines and showcased three latest machines and machining solutions at INTEC.

K. Soundhar Rajhan, Director - Operations of LMW, said in a press release that one of the machine launched is JG 50, a high speed compact vertical machining centre, which will meet the high volume and high accuracy requirements of the modern industry. The machine has high acceleration of greater than 1G and spindle speed up to 16,000 rpm. The tool change is one second and it is also ultra compact. The LF 20 C Twin G, a twin spindle, twin turret chucker, is a high productivity turning machine. The machine has dual spindles and dual turrets and is also equipped with a fully automated gantry system for component loading and unloading.

The company has showcased three new products - J5 vertical machining center, LL20MY L5 turn mill center with 4 axes, and Smart Minimaster, an ultra compact CNC Lathe, the press release added.