LMW contribution for Chandrayaan III

July 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

Lakshmi Machine Works - Advanced Technology Centre (LMW-ATC) had contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-III, launched on Friday by Indian Space Research Organisation using the LVM3 launch vehicle. The company said in a tweet that it had conducted assembly, structural testing, and non-destructive testing of composite tubular members of the inner tank structure of the C25 cryogenic upper stage. This launch vehicle would carry the lander and rover configuration to 100 km lunar orbit, it said.