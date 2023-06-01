HamberMenu
LMW-ATC, Coimbatore, contributes to ISRO’s mission

June 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works - Advanced Technology Centre (LMW-ATC) contributed to Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) recent successful navigation satellite launch GSLV-F12/NVS-01 as it manufactured the composite sandwich panels and assembled the structure with the critical spacecraft interface, known as the payload adapter, according to a release from the company.

The statement said the structure was the uppermost part of the vehicle and facilitated interface between the launch vehicle and the satellite. LMW had, in March this year, contributed to the LVM3 One Web India-2 Mission conducted by ISRO with flight- critical and complex 4 m dia hat stiffened composite structure that housed sensitive equipment for GSLV. It also undertook the assembling, structural testing, and non-destructive testing of 24 composite tubular members for the Inter Tank Structure of the C25 Cryogenic Upper Stage, the release said.

