LKG admissions begin in Coimbatore’s private schools under RTE act

April 04, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Applications have been invited for the 25% quota in private self-financed schools, for the academic year 2024-25, as per a press note issued by the Coimbatore district administration on Thursday.

This provision come under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2009, which mandates educational opportunities for children from deprived and weaker sections.

Eligible children, ranging from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to Class 1, can apply via the website rte.tnschools.gov.in until May 20, 2024.

Eligibility criteria include age requirements — children applying for LKG should have been born between August 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021, while those applying for Class 1 should have been born between August 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019.

Parents or guardians need to provide essential documents, including birth certificates, domicile proof, and various identification proofs such as family cards, voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, among others.

For those applying under specific categories like differently-abled, caste-based quota and other special circumstance will have to submit additional proof. Special categories include children of lower-income households, HIV-infected individuals, third gender and differently-abled individuals among others.

Parents can apply online through the designated website or visit specified education offices free of cost for assistance.