GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

LKG admissions begin in Coimbatore’s private schools under RTE act

April 04, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Applications have been invited for the 25% quota in private self-financed schools, for the academic year 2024-25, as per a press note issued by the Coimbatore district administration on Thursday.

This provision come under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2009, which mandates educational opportunities for children from deprived and weaker sections.

Eligible children, ranging from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to Class 1, can apply via the website rte.tnschools.gov.in until May 20, 2024.

Eligibility criteria include age requirements — children applying for LKG should have been born between August 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021, while those applying for Class 1 should have been born between August 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019.

Parents or guardians need to provide essential documents, including birth certificates, domicile proof, and various identification proofs such as family cards, voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, among others.

For those applying under specific categories like differently-abled, caste-based quota and other special circumstance will have to submit additional proof. Special categories include children of lower-income households, HIV-infected individuals, third gender and differently-abled individuals among others.

Parents can apply online through the designated website or visit specified education offices free of cost for assistance.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.