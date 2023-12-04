HamberMenu
Lizard found in food served to school students in Krishnagiri

December 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Sabari M _11692

A lizard was found in food served to students of a panchayat school in Krishnagiri District on Monday.

On Monday, breakfast was served to students of a panchayat union primary school at Chinnabelakondapalli in Krishnagiri District. The food was served to ten students when the staff found a lizard in one of the dishes. The school teachers rushed the ten students to Mudhukanapalli Primary Health Centre for observation. They were later discharged from the hospital. The Education Department is investigating the incident.

